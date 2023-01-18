Hong Kong’s ex-leader Carrie Lam excluded from China’s top advisory body

HONG KONG – Mrs Carrie Lam, who as Hong Kong’s leader presided over the city’s most turbulent period in decades, failed to make it on to China’s top advisory body in the latest line-up.

Mrs Lam was absent from a list of new members on the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, which was released on Wednesday following a meeting in Beijing to decide who to add.

Mrs Lam served one term before stepping down in June last year. Two of her three predecessors – Mr Tung Chee-hwa and Mr Leung Chun-ying – were appointed to the CPPCC after holding the chief executive’s office. The third, Mr Donald Tsang, has kept a low profile since his term ended in 2012 amid corruption scandals.

Widespread pro-democracy protests in 2019 – triggered by Mrs Lam’s proposal to allow suspected criminals to be extradited to mainland China – led to Beijing imposing a far-reaching security law on the Hong Kong. Last year, Mrs Lam was forced to turn to the central government for help after a wave of Covid-19’s Omicron variant led to the healthcare system being overwhelmed.

New members on the CPPCC include deputy directors of the Liaison Office, New World Development Co’s Adrian Cheng and Shun Tak Holdings Ltd’s Pansy Ho. Tung will step down as vice-chairman of the advisory body. BLOOMBERG