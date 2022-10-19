Hong Kong’s Chief Executive seeks to be author of ‘new chapter’

BEIJING - Since taking over as Chief Executive in July, Hong Kong leader John Lee has been seeking to set himself apart from his predecessors, calling his tenure a “new chapter” for the city, which he says has transitioned from chaos to stability and will, under his watch, move from stability to prosperity.

Ahead of his maiden policy address on Wednesday, Mr Lee said he held over 30 consultative sessions with the public to prepare policies that were “for the people”.

Past chief executives had faced accusations of being out of touch and making plans behind closed doors, consulting only an elite circle of advisors.

A former police officer whom critics accused of lacking administrative and political experience, Mr Lee appeared to be a man on a mission.

Right off the bat, he announced aggressive policies in a bid to attract global talent and enterprises, laid out specific plans to tackle the perennial housing problem head on, and even set out 110 different indicators, including key performance indicators to keep track of the outcome of various projects. These were included in a 21-page annex at the end of his speech.

He also announced changes to Hong Kong’s civil service, a holdover from the colonial era. In recent years, the public service has seen a higher than normal attrition rate, along with accusations of being lackadaisical.

Underperforming officers will be terminated, he said, a warning that working in government no longer means a job guaranteed for life.

He also announced the setting up of a special policy unit that will “possess strategic and global perspectives and stay in tune with the local and public pulse”, while also keeping abreast of mainland and global developments – a nod to maintain Hong Kong’s role as a bridge between China and the world.

There was also constant reference to the word “team”, an indication that Mr Lee knows the best way to take the city forward is by assembling a group of people with expertise in various areas, said Dr Willy Fu, vice-chairman of the Hong Kong Legal Exchange Foundation.

“He is very serious about doing his homework, and showing that he has done it,” Dr Fu told The Straits Times. “In this case, he also sincerely wants to solve the issues in society.”

Professor Steve Tsang, author of the book, A Modern History Of Hong Kong, said it is also unfair to compare Mr Lee to his predecessor Carrie Lam.

“Lee has shown his loyalty to (Beijing) in the last few years, which enables him to have greater latitude to function as the Chief Executive of a Special Administrative Region formally given a ‘high degree of autonomy’,” said Prof Tsang, who heads SOAS University of London’s China Institute.

“He is exercising a bit more of that than his predecessor, who was an enormous failure by any measure, and thus not trusted by Beijing despite doing its bidding.”

Prof Tsang pointed to Mr Lee moving Hong Kong away from Beijing’s zero-Covid-19 policy, and reopening it to international travel as an indication of how he has more autonomy. But he said this cannot be taken to mean that the city is charting its own way independently of Beijing.

While the policies come from Mr Lee’s administration, the broad directions are still in line with that of the mainland – a fact that the Chief Executive himself acknowledged during Wednesday’s address. A speech given by Chinese President Xi Jinping when he visited the city in July to mark the 25th anniversary of its handover to Chinese rule formed a “blueprint” for the policy address, Mr Lee said.

Furthermore, security is still an important theme for this government, with legislation governing crowdfunding, cyber security and national security set to be tabled. A “false information” law is also in the works.

Ultimately, it is still early days in the “new chapter” for the city and it remains to be seen whether Mr Lee can deliver as promised by the end of his five-year term to give Hong Kong, and Hong Kongers, the future they deserve.