Hong Kong residents urged to 'prepare for the worst' as city braces for Super Typhoon Mangkhut

HONG KONG - Hong Kong residents have been urged to wrap up last-minute preparations as early as possible on Saturday (Sept 15) before the winds pick up in the night as the city braces itself for the world's most powerful storm of the year.

The Hong Kong Observatory has warned that there could be a typhoon No. 10 signal on Sunday.

Under the city's tropical cyclone warning signals, No. 10 is the highest on the scale of 1 to 10. It indicates that hurricane force wind is expected or blowing with sustained speed reaching upwards from 118kmh and gusts that may exceed 220kmh. The city is currently on No. 1 signal.

The Observatory's assistant director Cheng Cho Ming said in a radio show on Saturday morning that having swept through the Philippines, Super Typhoon Mangkhut had weakened but the typhoon remained strong and threatens southern China's Guangdong region.

He added that the entire city of Hong Kong would not be spared.

"The wind strength will grow very quickly after midnight, so if (residents) need to prepare for the storm, it is best if they do it today, and the earlier the better," said Mr Cheng.

Hong Kong's security minister John Lee Ka Chiu was reported as saying after meeting more than 30 bureaus and departments: "I have ordered all parties to prepare for the worst."

However, there seems to be no great sense of urgency and it is business as usual on Saturday.

Groceries deliveryman Khan, 29, was rushing to send out orders to customers. "We are still delivering the groceries today. There will be no deliveries when the typhoon signal is raised to No. 8," he told The Straits Times.

Mangkhut, expected to cross the South China Sea and strike Guangdong by Sunday,had ripped into the northern Philippines early on Saturday with winds of up to 269kmh. The US Navy and Air Force's Joint Typhoon Warning Centre in Hawaii said by US standards, it was a Category 5 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale.

The super typhoon's track could cause US$120 billion (S$165 billion) worth of damage, Bloomberg reported.

Of that amount, China could absorb about US$100 billion, of which about US$26 billion is projected to be in Hong Kong alone, said Mr Chuck Watson of Enki Research in Savannah, Georgia.

"Any big storm going into the Hong Kong area, talk about a target-rich environment. That is just ugly," he said.

In a worst-case scenario, if the eye wall of the typhoon hits Hong Kong head on, about 48km north of official forecasts, the economic impact could rise to US$135 billion for the territory alone, and US$230 billion for China overall, said Mr Watson.

Cathay Pacific Airways said on its website on Saturday that it is expecting "severe disruptions with more than 400 cancelled flights in the next three days".

All flights will be cancelled between 2.30am on Sunday and 4am on Monday, while a small number of flights will have their scheduled departure times delayed until Monday. All Cathay Dragon flights on Sunday and a number of Monday flights have been cancelled as well.

On Friday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam cautioned residents from being storm chasers as the government ramps up preparatory efforts.

The authorities have prepared early for the arrival of Mangkhut and Mrs Lam said the Emergency Monitoring and Support Centre, spearheaded by the Security Bureau, would be activated soon after the strong wind signal No. 3 was issued.

Meanwhile, the Drainage Services Department has been installing flood barriers in low-lying areas such as Tai O, Lei Yue Mun and Heng Fa Chuen, while the Home Affairs Department is on standby to help evacuate residents if the need arises.