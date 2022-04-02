Hong Kong residents to receive Covid-19 ART kits for voluntary testing exercise

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong residents will all receive Covid-19 antigen rapid tests (ARTs) and are urged to undertake them daily between April 8 and April 10, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said at a briefing on Saturday (April 2).

The voluntary exercise does not replace the authorities' plan for mandatory mass testing, Mrs Lam said.

The government will distribute service kits with ARTs, masks and medical supplies to all households, she said.

Hong Kong is expanding testing to try to combat its worst outbreak of Covid-19, and which is among the world's deadliest.

While the daily case count has declined from a peak of more than 55,000 early last month, more than 100 fatalities are recorded daily, mainly due to the under-vaccinated elderly.

The authorities reported 4,475 new cases on Saturday and 116 deaths.

Imported infections rose to 18, mainly as a result of flight bans being lifted from a number of countries, health officials said at a separate briefing on Saturday.