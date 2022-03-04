Hong Kong residents escape to Singapore as Covid-19 outbreak intensifies

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Frustrated and anxious about the government's handling of Covid-19, some Hong Kongers are looking to flee, even if it is just to wait out the worst of the outbreak - and Singapore is a popular escape.

A net 71,000 people left Hong Kong in February, the biggest outflow since the pandemic began, as the city's most rampant wave of Covid-19 intensified.

While Hong Kong is effectively shut off from a raft of countries it deems high risk, there are 137 scheduled flights to Singapore in March, more than anywhere else aside from Shanghai, which is off limits to most non-Chinese citizens.

Many of those leaving are doing so temporarily, hoping to avoid the mandatory mass Covid-19 tests that Hong Kong plans to start in mid-March. But others are eyeing longer shifts, and schools in Singapore are receiving a surge in interest from Hong Kong parents.

Lengthy school shutdowns during the anti-Beijing protests in 2019 and now Covid-19 have left families exasperated.

"We've had more applications from Hong Kong in the first two months of 2022 than we had in all of 2021," said Mr Tom Evans, director of marketing and communications at Tanglin Trust School in Singapore's leafy One-North neighbourhood.

EtonHouse International School said it has also seen an increase in inquiries from parents in Hong Kong.

While there are obstacles to permanently relocating to Singapore - not least obtaining work permits and visas - the city-state is seen as a convenient bolthole.