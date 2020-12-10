Hong Kong reports triple-digit Covid-19 spike for 3 consecutive days

HONG KONG (XINHUA) - Hong Kong reported 112 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Thursday (Dec 10), the third day in a row that the figure surpassed 100.

According to Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection, 102 cases were local infections, with 34 of unknown origin, and the other 10 were imported, taking its total tally to 7,291.

As many as 213 cases with unknown infection sources were seen among the 623 cases that were newly reported over the past seven days, showing silent transmission chains in communities, said Under Secretary for Food and Health Chui Tak Yi.

He warned that the outbreak in Hong Kong is continuing to be severe, with the number of confirmed cases climbing and colder weather allowing the virus to survive for longer.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 75 per cent of the negative pressure beds have been utilised so far.

Currently, 1,135 Covid-19 patients are being treated in 22 public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo. A total of 43 patients are in critical condition.

Stricter social distancing measures kicked in on Thursday and will run till Dec 23.

Apart from closure of bars, bathhouses, amusement game centres, swimming pools and theme parks under the anti-epidemic measures, business premises, including fitness centres, beauty parlours, massage establishments, are also shut.

Dine-in services in restaurants between 6pm and 4.59am the following day is banned.

Other existing measures such as group gatherings of no more than two people and mandatory mask-wearing in public areas remain in force, while more civil servants work from home.

Meanwhile, a legal framework has been adopted by the Executive Council to allow local health authorities to seal off high-risk premises to conduct Covid-19 testing, with the aim of minimising the chance of spreading the virus in the community.