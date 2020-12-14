Hong Kong reports 82 new Covid-19 cases, authorities urge people to remain vigilant

HONG KONG (XINHUA) - Hong Kong reported 82 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Monday (Dec 14), taking its total tally to 7,623.

The new confirmed cases included 77 local infections, with 37 cases of unknown origin, according to a Centre for Health Protection media briefing.

There were also over 60 preliminary cases.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 1,126 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and 46 of them are in critical condition.

A 49-year-old male patient died on Monday, bringing the death toll to 118.

More serious cases of Covid-19 that involved younger patients have been reported in Hong Kong recently.

Dr Wu Tak-chiu, member of the Task Force on Clinical Management on Infection of the Hospital Authority, said at the press briefing that over the past 11 months, about 300 Covid-19 patients had been admitted to the intensive care unit, with around 50 per cent of them under the age of 70.

Dr Wu urged the public to stay vigilant and consult a doctor as soon as possible if they have a fever, sore throat, or difficulties in breathing, even if the symptoms are mild.

Hong Kong had reimposed measures to contain the fourth wave of the pandemic. The latest restrictions include a ban on dining in restaurants after 6pm and the closure of all sports centres as well as beauty and massage parlours . All schools have also closed.