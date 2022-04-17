Hong Kong reports 747 new Covid-19 cases as infections continue to drop

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong reported a total of 747 new confirmed Covid cases on Sunday (April 17) as the number of infections continues to fall from tens of thousands last month.

Of the new cases, 446 were confirmed by laboratory test and 301 by rapid antigen tests, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the Department of Health's communicable disease branch, said at a briefing on Sunday. There were 11 imported cases.

Sunday's tally marked the third straight day the city reported fewer than 1,000 cases. The reduction in infections comes as Hong Kong is poised to ease some of its social-distancing measures.

Starting April 21, restaurants will be able to stay open for dining-in until 10pm, and as many as four people will be allowed at a table. Gyms, museums and cinemas can re-open, but bars will remain shut.

Last month, authorities relaxed the city's travel quarantine for incoming residents and lifted a flight ban on nine countries including the US and Britain as cases fell from their peak of more than 58,000 a day, and a death rate per capita that was among the highest in the developed world.

There were 29 new Covid-19-related deaths, five of them backlogged, officials said at Sunday's presser.

