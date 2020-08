HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong reported 33 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday (Aug 11), a sharp drop from figures registered since the start of July and as the authorities extended social distancing rules, cautioning that the city had to remain vigilant to battle further transmissions.

Out of the 33 cases, 32 were locally transmitted, the authorities said.

Since late January, over 4,100 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 58 of whom have died. Tuesday's figure was down from Monday's 69 cases.