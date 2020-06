HONG KONG (XINHUA) - Hong Kong recorded two new cases of Covid-19, to bring the total number of cases to 1,179, its Centre for Health Protection (CHP) reported on Wednesday (June 24).

The newly reported cases involve a 47-year-old woman and 55-year-old man, both having travel history during the incubation period.

While epidemiological investigations and contact tracing on the confirmed cases are ongoing, CHP's spokesman urged the public to avoid all non-essential travel outside Hong Kong.