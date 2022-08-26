Hong Kong renews limited curbs as Covid-19 outbreak gains pace

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong has imposed a select set of measures to try to protect its most vulnerable from a surging Covid-19 outbreak that is putting the city's health care system under pressure and forcing the government to take action.

The Asian financial hub will expand testing across the city, while holding off on full-scale closures and tighter mitigation measures that mainland China used to get outbreaks under control.

The government is trying to balance the health of its people with its economic needs, officials said.

Those who test positive for Covid-19 will be sent to isolation facilities with their families if any of them are at high risk and their living conditions don't provide adequate space, Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau said at the daily virus briefing.

Patients aged 70 and older who are not vaccinated will be sent to specialised venues that can cater to their needs, he said.

"Anyone who says that we can easily live with the virus now as other countries, I will say that I cannot agree with that," Dr Lo said. "As a responsible government, we have to protect the health of our people, even though they are our elderly. Every life matters."

No to 'very costly measures', for now

Recent moves to cut in half the amount of time travellers from abroad must spend in hotel quarantine to three days has not fueled the increase and did not impact the epidemic, he said, showing no sign that additional travel restrictions may be needed.

Residents and visitors will need to produce negative results from rapid tests to enter more places, including banquets starting on Sunday (Aug 28), expanding the rule that currently applies to bars and other nightlife, he said.

The government can't promise that additional measures will not be needed if cases continue to rise, particularly if there is another new variant, he said.

Already, the rise of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are driving new infections, accounting for more than 45 per cent of daily cases now - up from less than 2 per cent a month ago.

The rise in cases means that further measures to reopen are not a realistic option at this point, he said.