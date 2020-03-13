Hong Kong records fourth coronavirus-related death: Hospital spokesman

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - An 80-year old man became the fourth patient in Hong Kong to die due to the coronavirus, a Nethersole Eastern Hospital spokesman said on Friday (March 13).
Hong Kong has so far confirmed around 130 coronavirus cases.
