Hong Kong records fourth coronavirus-related death: Hospital spokesman

Elderly people wait for the distribution of free face masks in Sham Shui Po district in Hong Kong, on March 12, 2020.
Elderly people wait for the distribution of free face masks in Sham Shui Po district in Hong Kong, on March 12, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
34 min ago

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - An 80-year old man became the fourth patient in Hong Kong to die due to the coronavirus, a Nethersole Eastern Hospital spokesman said on Friday (March 13).

Hong Kong has so far confirmed around 130 coronavirus cases.

 

