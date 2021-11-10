Hong Kong reclassifies New Zealand as medium risk; unvaccinated non-residents barred from entry

HONG KONG - From next Wednesday, non-residents coming from New Zealand who have not been fully vaccinated will not be allowed entry into Hong Kong, the authorities said on Wednesday (Nov 10).

New Zealand, currently the only country in the low-risk category, will be reclassified as medium risk, joining countries such as Singapore, Japan and Australia.

Hong Kong has a three-tier grouping for countries of low, medium and high risk, and only fully vaccinated non-Hong Kong residents from medium and high-risk countries are allowed entry.

Vaccinated individuals from low-risk areas can enter the territory and serve a mandatory seven-day quarantine in designated hotels, while those who have not had two jabs must serve 14 days.

With the change to New Zealand's categorisation, Hong Kong will bar entry to almost all non-residents who have not been fully vaccinated.

"New Zealand authorities have announced earlier that they would pursue the policy of 'living with the virus' and have set their full vaccination target," the government statement said.

It added that the number of confirmed cases in New Zealand has been rising, heightening the risk of imported cases.

Fully vaccinated Hong Kong residents arriving from medium-risk countries must serve 14 days in quarantine, and those who are not fully vaccinated must serve at least 21 days.

Only Hong Kong residents who are fully vaccinated can now enter the city from any of the 25 high-risk areas, such as Brazil, France, Britain and the United States.

Residents and non-residents entering the city from the mainland or Macau are subject to quarantine of up to 14 days.

People from Taiwan who are not fully vaccinated are currently not allowed to enter Hong Kong.

Residents who are not fully jabbed have to be isolated for 21 days while fully inoculated residents and non-residents serve 14 days.

Hong Kong on Wednesday recorded five imported cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to almost 12,400, with 213 deaths.

Health officials also said they were considering whether to tighten rules that exempt airline crew from quarantine, as three of the five imported cases were flight crew staff.

Currently, flight crew are provided point-to-point transport by the airline from the airport to a hotel, which they are not allowed to leave.

They are allowed to move freely only if they have a negative test upon returning to Hong Kong.

Recently, the government announced that it would tighten quarantine exemption rules from Friday for most non-essential travellers, including most diplomats and researchers.

But flight crew have remained on the exemption list, along with cross-boundary truck and coach drivers.