Hong Kong police reopen roads but protesters could return to rally against extradition Bill

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - There were no signs of organised protests around Hong Kong government offices in Admiralty on Thursday morning (June 13), save for masks, umbrellas and other things discarded during demonstrations the day before.

Police had reopened several roads in the affected area, including Harcourt Road and Queensway.

Still, protesters could soon return - Radio Television Hong Kong reported that opponents of the Bill have been asked to muster again at 7am as both sides brace for more unrest over controversial legislation that would, for the first time, allow extraditions to China.

Overnight, police began clearing several road blocks to reopen thoroughfares closed off as thousands of demonstrators converged on the Legislative Council, where debate on the Bill was slated to begin.

United States President Donald Trump weighed in on the turmoil that left dozens injured, saying he was confident that Hong Kong and China would "work it out".

Legislative Council President Andrew Leung, who postponed the debate amid the protests, hasn't yet said when proceedings would resume.

The government temporarily closed its headquarters on Thursday and Friday, and MTR Corp suspended services at Admiralty station, which serves the immediate area.

Here are the latest developments:

GOVERNMENT COMPLEX SHUT

The Hong Kong government said it would close the Central Government Offices on Thursday and Friday, citing security concerns. Staff working there were advised not to go to the office and should work in accordance with contingency plans. All visits to the government headquarters will be postponed or cancelled.

Related Story Hong Kong protests: At least 72 people taken to hospital during clashes with police

MTR STATION CLOSED

Service at the metro station serving the government centre and business district at the centre of the protest zone in Admiralty has been suspended at the requested of the police, Radio Television Hong Kong reports.

U.S. CAUTIONS 'ALL SIDES'

A spokesman for the US State Department in Washington spoke out against the proposed legislation but encouraged "all sides" to avoid violence.

"People are protesting, as it relates to this proposed legislation, because they don't want to be subjugated to the Chinese, as it relates to some of their fundamental rights," Ms Morgan Ortagus, the spokesman, said on Wednesday in Washington. "That framework puts at risk Hong Kong's long-established status in international affairs."

TRUMP SPEAKS

Mr Trump said he was confident that Hong Kong and China would resolve their differences over the proposed extradition law.

"I hope it all works out for China and for Hong Kong," Mr Trump said on Wednesday during a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House. "I'm sure they'll be able to work it out."