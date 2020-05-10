Hong Kong police disperse protesters, prevent march in Kowloon

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong police dispersed groups of protesters on Sunday (May 10), preventing them from gathering and marching through the Kowloon district.

Demonstrators re-appeared in malls across Hong Kong, including Tsim Sha Tsui, Taikoo Shing and Sha Tin.

They chanted anti-government slogans and sang protest songs as police maintained a watchful presence and demanded the crowds leave, saying that they were violating a regulation to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Hong Kong on Friday eased restrictions on the number of people permitted to gather socially because of the pandemic, raising the limit to eight from four previously. Small anti-government protests have returned to the city in the past weeks after a lull because of the spread of Covid-19.

The city was wracked by sometimes-violent protests for about six months from the middle of last year after activists initially voiced their objections to a proposed law to allow extraditions to jurisdictions including China.

While the Bill was dropped, the demonstrators' demands grew to include a call for greater democracy.

Although the coronavirus has largely been brought under control in recent weeks, the economy doesn't have the scope to handle protests that are making a comeback and could interfere with the recovery, Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan wrote in a blog yesterday.

"The epidemic can be prevented and controlled, but violence is hard to stop," Mr Chan wrote.

"In recent days, crowds and conflicts have reappeared in some areas, and even interfered with the operations of shops or malls. This is absolutely bad news for the already-weak Hong Kong economy, retail market, small shops and wage earners."

Related Story China says Hong Kong will never be calm unless violent protesters removed

On Saturday night, dozens of protesters appeared at malls in Diamond Hill and Tai Po shouting anti-government slogans before riot police cleared the crowds.

Hong Kong reported three new coronavirus infections yesterday, all imported, for a total of 1,047 confirmed cases. The city has not recorded any locally transmitted cases for more than 20 days.