Hong Kong police arrest teen who fired at officers

HONG KONG • Police in Hong Kong arrested an 18-year-old after he fired a single shot with a pistol at officers late on Friday, in an incident suspected to be linked to the city's anti-government protests.

Mr Steve Li, a senior superintendent of the organised crime and triad bureau, yesterday said the teen was subdued by police after he fired the shot in the northern Tai Po district. No one was injured.

A search of a nearby flat revealed a cache of weaponry, including a semi-automatic rifle and bullets.

Mr Li said there were signs this case was linked to other recent seizures of firearms and explosive devices in the city.

"At the moment, our information shows he was hoping to use (the pistol) during a protest and cause chaos and to hurt police officers," he told reporters on the scene.

A police spokesman said no charges had yet been formally laid.

Yesterday, riot police swept into several shopping malls, chasing off and arresting some protesters who had gathered to press their demands in the peak shopping weekend before Christmas.

In a mall in Yuen Long, close to the China border, hundreds of black-clad protesters marked the five-month anniversary of an attack in a train station by an armed mob wearing white T-shirts which beat up bystanders and protesters with pipes and poles.

The anti-government protesters demanded justice for the attack, shouting "Fight for Freedom" and "Stand With Hong Kong".

"The government didn't do anything after 5 months... I deserve an answer, an explanation," said a 30-year-old clerk surnamed Law. "Yuen Long is no longer a safe place... and we all live in white terror when we worry if we will be beaten up when dressed in black."

The protesters are angry at perceived meddling by Beijing in the city's freedoms guaranteed under the "one country, two systems" formula when the territory was returned to Chinese rule in 1997. China denies the charge.

After a lull in sometimes violent protests that have gripped the former British colony over the past six months, some protesters are now alarmed by police moves to freeze HK$70 million (S$12 million) in bank deposits held by Spark Alliance, a fund-raising platform used to make donations for the protests.

Four people have been arrested on money laundering charges that Spark Alliance denied.

Hong Kong's Education Secretary Kevin Yeung on Thursday said 80 teachers have been arrested since the protests started.

