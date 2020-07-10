Hong Kong police arrest seven over stabbing of officer on July 1

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong police said on Friday (July 10) they have arrested seven people for "assisting" a suspect in the stabbing of a police officer during a protest against a new national security law on July 1.

Authorities arrested five males and two females aged between 24 and 71 on suspicion of offences including helping to arrange the suspect purchase an air ticket and transportation to the airport, police said at a press briefing.

On July 2, police arrested a 24-year-old man at the airport on suspicion of stabbing and wounding an officer during the demonstration just hours after the new law was imposed.

