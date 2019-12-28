Hong Kong police arrest 336 over Christmas period

HONG KONG • Police in Hong Kong arrested 336 people during the Christmas holidays from Monday to Thursday, including 92 women and minors as young as 12, according to chief police spokesman Kwok Ka-chuen.

The arrests bring the number of people detained over the course of the protests to nearly 7,000, with a large proportion of student age.

Mr Kwok condemned what he called attacks on ordinary citizens at shopping centres and restaurants and vandalism of public infrastructure including subway stations, banks and the electrical grid.

"Their scheme is to silence those who hold dissenting views and to terrorise the public. Whoever disagrees with their violence will be met with violence," he said.

The Christmas chaos has raised concerns for next week's New Year holidays, and the longer Chinese New Year vacation in late January, a period that has led to violence and unrest in Hong Kong before.

Gatherings are scheduled this weekend at the New Town Plaza shopping mall in Shatin and Sheung Shui, an area near the Chinese border.

Those will lead up to a major rally on Jan 1, organised by the Civil Human Rights Front which has helmed some of the biggest peaceful protests since the demonstrations against China's tightening grip over Hong Kong began in June.

The organiser is still waiting for a police permit.

Shopping centres have been the centre of confrontations between protesters and police over the past few days. Malls were the scene of some of the worst clashes in weeks on Christmas Eve, which left about two dozen people injured.

"Many members of the public and tourists coming to Hong Kong were naturally disappointed that their Christmas Eve celebrations have been ruined by a group of reckless and selfish rioters," Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in a statement on Thursday.

"Such illegal acts have not only dampened the festive mood but also adversely affected local businesses. The government will try its utmost best to uphold law and order, and restore peace in Hong Kong," she added.

On Christmas Day, police fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators inside a mall in Kowloon Bay, according to local broadcaster Cable TV. Protesters gathered at shopping centres on Boxing Day as well, with dozens of demonstrators roaming around at Sogo department store in Causeway Bay chanting slogans.

Protesters smashed shop windows in shopping areas, while police responded with tear gas and arrests. Riot police stopped and searched people in Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui, according to Radio Television Hong Kong.

The tumult over the holiday adds to what has been an abysmal six-month period for Hong Kong's retailers. The most recent data for retail sales in Hong Kong, once a mecca for shoppers, shows a record 24.3 per cent plunge, in comparison to the previous year.

