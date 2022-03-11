Hong Kong plans to reopen city only after controlling outbreak

HONG KONG • Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam yesterday said it was not the time yet to lift a ban on flights from nine countries including the United States and Britain, with plans to reopen the city only after the government controls a deepening coronavirus outbreak.

The global financial hub has some of the most draconian restrictions in place to combat a surge in coronavirus cases that has seen the city suffer the most deaths globally per million people in the week to March 7, according to Our World in Data.

Total infections have surged to about 600,000, including some 3,000 deaths - most of them in the past two weeks.

The health authorities reported 31,402 new cases yesterday, and 180 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Hong Kong has had its borders effectively sealed since 2020, with few flights able to land and most passengers banned from transiting.

"This is not the time to lift the ban. A lot of people will rush to come back... There will be infected cases and that will add a lot of pressure to our public hospital system," Mrs Lam said.

Her comments come a day after she announced a shift in her government's approach to tackling the coronavirus, devoting more medical resources to elderly people as infections and deaths climb rapidly among the city's mainly unvaccinated seniors.

Hong Kong's government had previously focused its resources on identifying, treating and isolating all cases, even those that are asymptomatic and mild, adding pressure on its hospitals and healthcare system.

Until recently, the government said it was focusing its efforts on carrying out compulsory mass testing for Hong Kong's 7.4 million residents sometime this month.

Contradictory messages from the authorities and plans for a city-wide lockdown have sparked panic buying by residents, who have been emptying supermarket shelves for more than 11 days.

There was now no time frame for the testing, according to Mrs Lam on Wednesday.

The change in approach came after a top Chinese official said that Hong Kong had to prioritise reducing infections, severe illnesses and deaths.