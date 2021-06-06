Hong Kong organiser of Tiananmen vigil released on bail

HONG KONG • Hong Kong activist Chow Hang Tung was released on bail yesterday, a day after she was detained on suspicion of promoting an unauthorised assembly to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen pro-democracy protests in Beijing.

Chow, a lawyer, was arrested for allegedly promoting an unauthorised assembly on Friday.

She is vice-chairman of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China which is behind the banned June 4 vigil in Victoria Park where Hong Kong residents traditionally come together every year.

"I reject all the allegations," Chow said outside a Hong Kong police station after her release, accusing the police force of abusing its powers.

"The arrest yesterday is obviously an unjust preventive arrest with a blatant purpose of stopping myself from physically being in Victoria Park and to frighten other people from doing the same."

She was released on HK$10,000 (S$1,700) cash bail and needs to report back to the police on July 5.

The 37-year-old activist wrote in a May 29 Facebook post that "lighting a candle is not a crime" and said she would light a candle in public on June 4 to commemorate the anniversary.

Chow said the Facebook post, her articles and media interviews were used by police as evidence against her.

"They want to threaten the media by saying if you are doing more interviews on this sensitive topic, your interviewees will get arrested," she said, adding that she would continue to speak up.

While detained in the police station, Chow said she fasted for a day in commemoration of the anniversary of the crackdown.

She is already facing a charge of inciting and participating in an illegal assembly on June 4 last year.

The ban on the vigil this year and at least six arrests came amid growing concerns about an erosion of the semi-autonomous city's freedoms, notably a national security law imposed by Beijing in June last year.

Lee Cheuk Yan, the alliance's chairman, is in jail over an illegal assembly in 2019.

