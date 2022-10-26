Hong Kong nabs 2 in record $446m money laundering case

The two men arrested laundered money by trading in precious metals. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
14 min ago

HONG KONG – Hong Kong Customs have arrested two men involved in the city’s largest money-laundering case ever.

The case involved selling precious metals worth about HK$3.5 billion (S$632 million), according to a government statement on Wednesday.

The men, aged 30 and 48, dealt with the suspected crime proceeds through selling precious metals with unknown sources and using company bank accounts between 2020 and 2021, the agency said.

Just last month, Hong Kong arrested four suspected triad gang members in connection with laundering HK$411 million in crime proceeds over two years. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Megayacht sparks warnings Hong Kong could become Russia haven
3 men charged over alleged money-laundering activities linked to $4.5m scam

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top