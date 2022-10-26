Hong Kong nabs 2 in record $446m money laundering case

HONG KONG – Hong Kong Customs have arrested two men involved in the city’s largest money-laundering case ever.

The case involved selling precious metals worth about HK$3.5 billion (S$632 million), according to a government statement on Wednesday.

The men, aged 30 and 48, dealt with the suspected crime proceeds through selling precious metals with unknown sources and using company bank accounts between 2020 and 2021, the agency said.

Just last month, Hong Kong arrested four suspected triad gang members in connection with laundering HK$411 million in crime proceeds over two years. BLOOMBERG