Hong Kong must reopen globally to keep hub status: Lam

HONG KONG • Outgoing Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam yesterday said the city cannot function as a global financial hub if quarantine controls remain, adding pressure on the next administration to relax border curbs.

"The border control measures have really made people very impatient," Mrs Lam told CNBC during an interview. "Of course, they've undermined Hong Kong's status as a hub."

"If you cannot travel freely to other places and into the mainland, how could you be a hub?" she said.

While Hong Kong lifted a ban on non-residents last month, provided they are fully vaccinated, all international arrivals are still subject to seven-day hotel quarantine. Such measures, which look draconian compared with the rest of the world, are hastening the departure of thousands of residents and sparking questions about Hong Kong's future as a finance centre.

Mrs Lam said easing border curbs would bolster Hong Kong's international reputation, fuelling speculation that such moves could be on the horizon.

"Once we could bring down the hotel quarantine period or, as some have suggested, replace it with home quarantine measures, I'm sure we will be seeing a lot of people coming to Hong Kong."

Meanwhile, in the latest sign that Chinese President Xi Jinping will soon be making his first trip outside of the mainland in years, a Hong Kong school is asking some of its pupils to undergo a week-long hotel quarantine to greet visiting dignitaries.

The HKFEW Wong Cho Bau School informed parents on Thursday that its primary level pupils had been invited to "rare honourable missions" that include attending a ceremony on June 30 to welcome unidentified visitors at the airport, as well as an event the following day to send them off. Vice-principal Chan Lai-ha said pupils will be accompanied by teachers to undergo hotel quarantine from June 23 and isolated students will attend classes via Zoom.

Though government officials have refused to say who is coming, expectations are growing that President Xi, who has not travelled outside of mainland China since January 2020, will be making a trip to Hong Kong soon and deliver a speech for the 25th anniversary of the city's handover to China on July 1.

Hong Kong is preparing to isolate about 1,000 people, including Chief Executive-elect John Lee and his predecessor Mrs Lam, ahead of the anniversary to create a closed-loop system for an unspecified Chinese state leader, the South China Morning Post reported earlier.

