Hong Kong may let VIP bankers who get Covid-19 exit on private jets

HONG KONG – Hong Kong is unlikely to make any major changes to Covid-19 restrictions for inbound travellers before a banking summit in November.

But is considering concessions, including allowing attendees to leave the city via private jets should they test positive for the virus.

The health bureau is in discussions with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to finalise details for the two-day summit set for early November, including what to do if a participant is infected, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to speak publicly.

One option being considered is to allow the Covid-positive person to leave the city on a private jet, if arrangements can be made to keep them isolated while they travel from their hotel to the airport, as well as while they wait for their flight.

If a person without access to their own plane tests positive, they will be allowed to isolate themselves in their hotel rooms, in line with Hong Kong’s existing rules. They would not be able to leave on a commercial flight.

Most attendees will stay at Hong Kong’s Four Seasons hotel, which is where the summit will be held, allowing the authorities to manage them in a centralised way. Deliberations about how the summit will proceed are ongoing, and details may still change.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority said in a statement that the government has approved a set of infection control arrangements for the summit, which will facilitate the event and business activities.

Big shots coming

About 200 participants from over 100 major global firms, including banks, securities companies, asset managers, private equity and venture capital firms, hedge funds and insurers, are expected to attend the summit.

Top executives who are attending include Goldman Sachs Group chairman David Solomon, Blackstone president Jonathan Gray and Morgan Stanley chief executive James Gorman.

Hong Kong has eased some of its strictest Covid-19 curbs, including scrapping mandatory hotel quarantine entirely, in the lead-up to a series of events aimed at reviving the city’s global reputation. The changes have fuelled speculation that the hub could go one step further and remove the three days of restrictions for new arrivals that prevent them from going to bars or eating at restaurants while permitting them to take public transport and go to work.

That optimism has been tempered by a more cautious note struck by officials as the daily case tally edges higher.

Chief Executive John Lee on Wednesday reaffirmed his plan to ease virus measures in an orderly manner to avoid “backtracking”, while stressing the city’s reopening efforts cannot pose a risk to mainland China, which still adheres to a zero-Covid policy even as the rest of the world lives with the virus. BLOOMBERG