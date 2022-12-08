Hong Kong may end outdoor mask rule, relax Covid-19 tests, says pro-Beijing newspaper

HONG KONG – Hong Kong could scrap its outdoor mask mandate and shorten the isolation period for people who test positive for Covid-19 as part of a suite of major relaxations in the city’s virus rules being considered by the government, local media has reported.

Other measures being considered include using rapid-antigen tests to replace the two PCR tests currently required for inbound travellers, and the Hospital Authority may explore relaxing discharge criteria for patients, the pro-China newspaper Wen Wei Po reported on Thursday, citing people it did not identify.

Separately, Cable TV and the South China Morning Post reported that Hong Kong will reduce the isolation period for Covid-19 patients and close contacts to five days, from seven, citing sources.

Both said the outdoor mask mandate would remain for now but did not refute that relaxing it was under consideration.

The Post said the change to the isolation requirement will be announced at a briefing by health officials on Thursday.

Hong Kong implemented an outdoor mask mandate in July 2020. People who don’t wear one face a HK$5,000 (S$871) fixed penalty, or as much as US$10,000 (S$13,600) if they are found guilty in court.

Removing the outdoor mask mandate would be the biggest relaxation since Hong Kong scrapped hotel quarantine for inbound travellers in September in an effort to revive its standing as a global financial centre.

The upcoming changes follow a substantial easing of zero-Covid curbs in mainland China this week, reflecting pressure on President Xi Jinping to chart a path out of the crisis and quell public discontent.

While Hong Kong has dismantled some of its toughest Covid-19 rules in 2022, it still maintains a raft of measures that make it a global outlier.

Inbound travelers are banned for the first three days after their entry from dining in at restaurants or going to bars. And rules can sometimes be conflicting: Patrons of bars need to show proof of a negative rapid test to be allowed in, but no such requirement exists for restaurants. As many as 240 people are permitted to attend a banquet, yet outdoor gatherings are limited to 12.

The ongoing restrictions have seen Hong Kong struggle to attract visitors, and the city’s economy has been battered by almost three years of isolation. The government expects gross domestic product to fall 3.2 per cent for all of 2022, which would be the city’s third contraction in four years. BLOOMBERG