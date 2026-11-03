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Hong Kong logs new record for hottest October

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The Hong Kong Observatory reported a monthly mean temperature of 27.6 deg C on Nov 1.

The Hong Kong Observatory reported a monthly mean temperature of 27.6 deg C on Nov 1.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Hong Kong recorded its hottest October since 1884, with a monthly mean temperature of 27.6 deg C, the Hong Kong Observatory said on Nov 1.
  • The figure was 0.2 deg C higher than 2025’s record for the same period, showing another extreme heat month for the city.
  • Experts linked the heat to a very strong El Nino, which can raise sea temperatures and increase drought and flood risks.

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HONG KONG – Hong Kong experienced its hottest October since records began, according to weekend data from the city’s weather service.

The Hong Kong Observatory reported a monthly mean temperature of 27.6 deg C on Nov 1 – a 0.2 deg C increase from 2025’s already record-breaking figure for the same period.

Hong Kong began recording weather observations in 1884, according to the observatory.

2026’s exceptionally strong El Nino has driven up temperatures around the world, with global forecasters warning for months that this would likely become the strongest ever observed.

El Nino is the warming phase of a natural climate cycle, and temporarily raises sea temperatures in the tropical Pacific, triggering changes in weather that can increase the risk of drought and flooding, and exacerbate man-made global warming.

Hong Kong recorded its highest temperature ever of 36.9 deg C in August as Typhoon Dolphin swept warm air over the city. AFP

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