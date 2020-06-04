Hong Kong legislature starts voting on amendments to controversial national anthem Bill

Legislative Council members prepare to vote a law that bans insulting China's national anthem on June 4, 2020.
Legislative Council members prepare to vote a law that bans insulting China's national anthem on June 4, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
17 min ago
24 sec ago

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong's Legislative Council has started to vote on a controversial national anthem bill on Thursday (June 4) that would make disrespecting China's national anthem a criminal offence, a move critics see as the latest sign of Beijing's tightening grip on the city.

The Bill, if passed, could stoke further protests just as people in Hong Kong are set to commemorate the bloody 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops in and around Tiananmen Square by lighting candles across the city.

This is a developing story.

