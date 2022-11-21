Hong Kong leader tests positive for Covid-19 after Apec summit

HONG KONG – Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after returning from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum in Thailand, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders.

“The Chief Executive is undergoing quarantine in accordance with the guidelines provided by the Centre for Health Protection,” a government statement said.

Mr Lee was found positive for the coronavirus after his plane landed at Hong Kong’s airport from Bangkok, where the Apec summit was held.

Mr Lee had meetings with – apart from Mr Xi – Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Long, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Vietnamese President Nguyen Phuc.

He also met with the Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow.

The Apec summit was Mr Lee’s first overseas trip since the pandemic began nearly three years ago, as well as his first since taking office as Hong Kong’s chief executive in July.

His positive test comes amid a rising caseload in Hong Kong, which has eased back from the strict zero-Covid strategy of the first two years of the pandemic but has not yet fully decided to live with the virus.

The city reported 7,763 new infections on Sunday and 13 deaths.

Mr Lee’s visit to Thailand marked his first trip overseas to promote the city’s standing as a global financial centre and attract investment after years of Covid-19 isolation weighed down economic growth.

The Asian financial hub slashed its growth forecast for 2022 in the latest survey conducted by Bloomberg News, with economists predicting a decreased gross domestic product of 2.7 per cent from 3.5 per cent.

The prominent gathering created a conundrum for Mr Lee and Mr Xi, leaders who continue to try to curb Covid-19 even as the rest of the world has accepted it as endemic.

A range of restrictions are in place in both China and Hong Kong, particularly in high-risk settings.

The two men had multiple maskless encounters at Apec last week. They stood shoulder-to-shoulder at the gala dinner on Nov 17, while they sat side-by-side during a closed-door meeting the next day.

Mr Lee’s infection highlights the risk they face while reengaging with the world. China continues to implement its zero-Covid policies to stamp out the coronavirus, including shutting down some shopping malls in Beijing as the capital city has emerged as one hot spot in China’s latest outbreak.

Hong Kong has steadily rolled back its virus curbs since the summer in a bid to salvage its status as a finance hub. The city scrapped hotel quarantine in September, has tolerated thousands of daily community infections and recently returned to hosting international events, such as the Rugby Sevens and the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit. Masks, however, are still required, even outdoors. BLOOMBERG, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE