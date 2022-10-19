Hong Kong leader John Lee stresses global talent, security in first policy address

BEIJING - Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee on Wednesday announced a slew of measures to attract global talent and businesses while also focussing on maintaining security in a wide-ranging speech setting out his administration’s priorities for the next year.

This includes a specialised office to attract “strategic enterprises”, with dedicated offices around the world to attract businesses to set up shop in Hong Kong as well as recruit talent, including special visa schemes allowing for such individuals to easily enter the city.

Mr Lee also set aside HK$30 billion (S$5.43 billion) for a “co-investment fund” in a bid to attract firms to the Asian financial hub.

“Hong Kong is one of the most competitive economies in the world. It also serves as an important gateway connecting the mainland with global markets,” he told lawmakers in the Legislative Council (LegCo).

“We must be more proactive and aggressive in ‘competing for enterprises’ and ‘competing for talents’.”

The city has been battered economically since it enacted strict Covid-19 control policies, choking off the flow of international travellers to the aviation hub.

In the past two years, Hong Kong has lost about 140,000 workers, Mr Lee said, the first time the government has acknowledged its talent drain.

It is set to end the year in a full-blown recession and has seen fiscal deficit soar.

Strict restrictions meant that companies and expatriates started relocating to other countries within the region, including Singapore. The measures announced on Wednesday are the most aggressive yet in Hong Kong’s efforts to draw international expertise and businesses back into the city.

It will also give preferential treatment to what it calls “top talent” – people who earn HK$2.5 million or more annually or graduates from the top 100 universities around the world with relevant working experience.

Mr Lee, in his first policy address since taking the top job in July, opened his speech touching on security, using similar language to that of Beijing when describing the city.

Initially wearing a face mask, he was told by LegCo president Andrew Leung to remove his face covering since it was important that the speech be heard.

Referring to a speech Chinese President Xi Jinping made when he was in the territory to mark the 25th anniversary of its handover from British to Chinese rule, Mr Lee said it served as a blueprint for his own policy address.