Hong Kong leader John Lee stresses economic recovery, security in first policy address

BEIJING - Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee on Wednesday announced a slew of measures to attract global talent and businesses in a wide-ranging speech setting out his administration’s priorities for the next year.

This includes a specialised office to attract “strategic enterprises”, with dedicated offices around the world to attract businesses to set up shop in Hong Kong as well as recruit talent, including special visa schemes allowing for such individuals to easily enter the city.

Mr Lee also set aside HK$30 billion (S$5.43 billion) for a “co-investment fund” in a bid to attract firms to the Asian financial hub.

“Hong Kong is one of the most competitive economies in the world. It also serves as an important gateway connecting the mainland with global markets,” he told lawmakers in the Legislative Assembly.

“We must be more proactive and aggressive in ‘competing for enterprises’ and ‘competing for talents’.”

The city has been battered economically since it enacted strict Covid-19 control policies, choking off the flow of international travellers to the aviation hub. In the past two years, Hong Kong has lost about 140,000 workers, Mr Lee said, the first time the government has acknowledged its talent drain.

Mr Lee, in his first policy address since taking the top job in July, opened his speech touching on security, using similar language to that of Beijing when describing the city after a sweeping national security law was introduced in 2020 that put an end to months of pro-democracy protests which crippled the city.

“Having restored order from chaos, we must stay alert to threats and dangers, adopt bottom-line thinking, and sustain our efforts in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests in order to guard vigilantly against the recurrence of threats,” he said.

“Following our transition from chaos to order, Hong Kong is advancing from stability to prosperity with our constitutional order better safeguarded and our governance systems improved.”

The government will also push forward to enact Article 23, he said, a national security law under Hong Kong’s mini constitution, the Basic Law.

Hong Kong’s civil service, which had largely been based on the British system from its time as a colony, will also undergo sweeping reforms, Mr Lee said, adding that the government will be more results-oriented, with more coordination across bureaus.

According to local media reports, Mr Lee is also expected to announce infrastructure development projects and new housing policies, an issue that has plagued previous chief executives.