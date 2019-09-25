Hong Kong leader hopes dialogue will be start of healing

HONG KONG • Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said yesterday she does not expect a dialogue session this week will find answers to the pro-democracy protests but hopes it will be a step forward in the "long journey" to reconciliation.

Mrs Lam said she is encouraged that more than 20,000 people have signed up for tomorrow's community dialogue, out of which only 150 will be selected randomly. It will be the first such meeting since the protests escalated in June.

The Beijing-backed Chief Executive is hoping to tone down emotions amid fears that violence could spike further with more protests planned this weekend ahead of the Oct 1 celebrations of the ruling Chinese Communist Party's 70th year in power.

The unrest was sparked by an extradition Bill that has since been withdrawn, but protesters have widened their demands to include an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality as well as direct elections for the city's leaders.

Mrs Lam said there is no agenda for the dialogue, which is meant to be an open platform for participants to vent their complaints and find a way out of the conflict. She also said the two-hour session will be considered a success if it is peaceful and involved a candid exchange of views.

"It would not be possible for a consensus to be reached after all these tensions in society that we have seen," Mrs Lam said at a news conference. "To me, this is one step forward. It will be a long journey to achieve reconciliation in society, let alone to return to the more normal Hong Kong that we are all very familiar with."

Security is expected to be tight at the dialogue, which will be held at a stadium in Hong Kong's Wan Chai neighbourhood. Participants will not be allowed to bring items including umbrellas, gas masks or helmets - tools used by protesters.

Mrs Lam acknowledged that she and her colleagues might not be welcomed by the public.

"If our reaching out is a source of major tension, then we have to think twice whether we should do that," she said.

More than 1,500 people have been arrested since the demonstrations started. The rallies, which have included peaceful human chains and mass singing in malls, usually peak during weekends and turn violent late in the day, with protesters setting street fires and vandalising public facilities including subway stations, causing police to fire tear gas and water cannon.

This past weekend, some protesters also trampled on and burned Chinese flags.

Mrs Lam backed Hong Kong's police force amid public criticism of its actions, saying it was "quite remarkable" by international standards that no one had died in the protests. "You ask me when that sort of restraint will disappear, I really can't tell you," she said, reiterating her call for violence to stop.

Many Hong Kong residents fear that Beijing is eroding the city's rights and freedoms under a "one country, two systems" framework introduced when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

The Hong Kong government has called off an annual Oct 1 fireworks display. Local media reported that guests at the National Day reception will stay indoors to watch the flag-raising ceremony at a waterfront square.

