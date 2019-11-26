Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam admits vote revealed ‘unhappiness’ with government

HONG KONG (AFP, REUTERS) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam acknowledged Tuesday (Nov 26) that a crushing defeat for the city’s pro-Beijing establishment in weekend polls revealed public discontent over her government’s handling of months of political unrest.

The elections showed concern over "deficiencies in the government, including unhappiness with the time taken to deal with the current unstable environment and of course to end violence", Mrs Lam said at a weekly press briefing.

She was speaking a day after poll results showed democratic candidates secured almost 90 per cent of 452 district council seats in Sunday's local elections, a landslide victory in polls that were widely seen as a barometer of support for Mrs Lam.

Mrs Lam also thanked residents of the Chinese-ruled city for orderly voting on Sunday despite a relatively volatile environment and said she hoped the peace at the weekend was a voice by people against violence.