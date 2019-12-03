Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says government to introduce fourth round of relief measures

HONG KONG (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (Dec 3) that her administration would introduce a fourth round of relief measures in the near term to boost the city's battered economy after six months of unrest.

Mrs Lam was speaking after a mass demonstration over the weekend in the Asian financial hub that saw police fire tear gas to disperse thousands of anti-government protesters, ending a rare lull in violence.

She didn’t elaborate on what the measures would entail.

October retail sales by value contracted by 24.3 per cent year on year, the fourth month of double-digit declines.

On Monday, Financial Secretary Paul Chan told lawmakers he expected the first budget deficit since the early 2000s for the fiscal year, and said that the ongoing turmoil has hurt economic growth by some 2 percentage points this year.

“I hope we can find a way to stop the violence, so there’s a chance for our economy to come back, but it seems that hope is dashed,” Mrs Lam said.

“I hope very much that violence will stop as soon as possible.”

Mrs Lam condemned US legislation supporting Hong Kong’s protesters as unnecessary and unwarranted, in her first comments since President Donald Trump signed two bills into law.

“It creates an unstable and uncertain environment,” she said, adding that Hong Kong would follow Beijing’s lead on instituting countermeasures to retaliate against the action.

Her remarks came shortly after protesters returned to the city’s streets following a landslide win by pro-democracy candidates in local elections.

Mrs Lam reaffirmed her refusal to meet anymore of the protesters’ demands, including calls for an independent commission of inquiry into the causes of the unrest and alleged police abuses.

Demonstrations are planned in districts across the city on Tuesday during the lunch break, with further protests planned in the evening.