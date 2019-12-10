Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says cabinet reshuffle is not her immediate task

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (Dec 10) a cabinet reshuffle was not her immediate task, but rather restoring law and order, as the Chinese-ruled city grapples with more than six months of sometimes violent anti-government protests.

The embattled Mrs Lam was speaking two days after the largest anti-government rally in the Asian financial hub since local elections last month gave a resounding show of support for the pro-democracy movement.

On Tuesday, media said Beijing was considering a cabinet reshuffle by the end of the year.

This is a developing story.