Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam reiterates zero tolerance of quarantine breaches

HONG KONG (XINHUA) - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam reiterated on Tuesday (March 31) the government's zero tolerance policy against breaches of the compulsory quarantine orders on inbound travellers, urging members of the public to exercise self-discipline and cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic.

Mrs Lam said at a press conference on Tuesday morning that Hong Kong has seen a worryingly rapid increase in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases over the past week, from about 300 cases seven days ago to more than 600 cases on Monday, mostly involving Hong Kong residents returning form overseas.

The large number of additional imported cases have put the tens of thousands of people taking part in Hong Kong's anti-epidemic work under greater stress, she said.

Since the compulsory quarantine arrangements for persons arriving in Hong Kong from overseas took effect on March 19, the Hong Kong government's Department of Health has issued quarantine orders to 50,000 people, and more than 70 of them have been detected contravening the quarantine orders, according to Mrs Lam.

Reiterating the government's zero tolerance of quarantine breaches, the chief executive said those contravening home quarantine orders will be sent to quarantine centres and may face prosecution.

The magistrates' courts in Hong Kong ruled on three cases of breaches of quarantine orders on Monday. The three offenders were all sentenced to immediate imprisonment with the longest term being three months' jail.

On the implementation since last weekend of measures prohibiting group gatherings with more than four people in public places, limiting restaurant services and temporarily closing entertainment premises, Mrs Lam said staff of relevant departments have inspected more than 5,000 catering or entertainment premises and made about 400 verbal warnings.

The government will continue with the inspection in the coming days, Mrs Lam said, calling on members of the public to be self-disciplined and abide by the law.

