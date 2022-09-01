Hong Kong is pivotal gateway between China and world: City's leader

HONG KONG-Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee called the city a pivotal gateway between China and the world, as pressure mounts on the finance hub to reopen its borders.

"The central government fully supports Hong Kong in carrying out more extensive exchanges and close cooperation with the rest of the world," the city's leader said at the seventh Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

The city's economy is on track to contract for the third time in four years, as Covid-19 policies weigh on growth. It is one of the last places in the world to impose hotel quarantine on vaccinated arrivals and an outdoor mask mandate.

Rival financial hub Singapore has scrapped Covid-19 border curbs, lifted its mask mandate in most places and announced plans to attract top talent in recent weeks, adding to the pressure.

Mr Lee was scheduled to visit neighbouring tech hub Shenzhen and provincial capital Guangzhou - his first official visit since taking office in July - where he was expected to discuss plans for reopening the border between Hong Kong and mainland China.

But he cancelled the trip on Wednesday as the Covid-19 situation worsened on both sides of the border. He will instead meet top city and provincial officials online, calling it the "most convenient" option.

"We will discuss the cross-border arrangement for residents in Hong Kong and mainland China and I hope that, after thorough discussion, a consensus can be reached."

The cancelled trip shows how difficult it is for Hong Kong to balance the competing demands of reopening to the rest of the world while simultaneously reestablishing travel with closed-off China.

Mr Lee has promised to reopen travel with both the mainland and internationally, but with limited success so far.

Last month, his administration reduced compulsory quarantine for international arrivals from seven days to three. Businesses have urged him to scrap the requirement entirely, and no timetable has yet been given for when Hong Kong might truly reopen.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong residents and businesses are desperate for the mainland border to reopen fully. Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers need to travel regularly to the mainland for study, business and family reasons, according to Mr Lee and his top officials.

Hong Kong reported more than 8,800 Covid-19 infections and 13 deaths on Tuesday, with the authorities warning that social-distancing measures may be tightened if cases continued to rise.

Guangzhou, a city of nearly 19 million, reported five locally transmitted Covid-19 cases for Tuesday but the authorities ordered certain areas in one district to close indoor entertainment venues and dining at restaurants until Saturday. The city also ordered all kindergartens and primary, middle and high schools in the district to delay resuming autumn semesters and stop offline sessions that have already started. Bus and subway services in the district were also reduced.

In Shenzhen, at least four districts with around nine million residents in total have already ordered the closure of entertainment and cultural businesses and halted or reduced restaurant dining for a few days.

