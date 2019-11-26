Hong Kong is part of China, no matter what happens: Beijing

TOKYO • Hong Kong is a part of China "no matter what happens", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said yesterday, as the city delivered a crushing victory to pro-democracy candidates in community-level elections at the weekend.

The results of Sunday's elections in the semi-autonomous city have sent the Beijing-backed government a clear message of public support for the demands of a protest movement that has gripped the territory for months.

"It is clear that no matter what happens, Hong Kong is a part of China and a Special Administrative Region of China," Mr Wang told reporters after he met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.

"Any attempt to mess up Hong Kong, or even damage its prosperity and stability, will not succeed."

Hong Kong has been rocked by months of pro-democracy pro-tests over concerns that Beijing is chipping away at the financial hub's special rights, which are unheard of in the mainland, including the freedom of speech and an independent judiciary.

China said yesterday that it supports Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam.

"China's central government resolutely supports Chief Executive Carrie Lam's leadership of the Special Administrative Region government," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular news briefing, when asked if the Chief Executive should consider her position in the light of the election results.

Hong Kong's most urgent task is to restore order and stop the violence, Mr Geng said.

In self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own, the Presidential Office expressed "great admiration and support" for the election result.

"The election fully demonstrates Hong Kong people's absolute will to pursue freedom and democracy," it said.

China's state-run Xinhua news agency announced the completion of the election, but did not say which side had won.

"Rioters, in concert with external forces, have continuously committed and escalated violence, resulting in social and political confrontation," it said.

"Months of social unrest have seriously disrupted the electoral process."

