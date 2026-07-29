Hong Kong independent bookstores to close after police raid

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Have A Nice Stay bookstore posted a sign outside its shop saying it would close effective immediately.

HONG KONG - A Hong Kong bookshop raided by national security police in July announced on July 29 that it would close after 50 years in business, while another shut down ahead of schedule.

Police searched the two bookshops in July and arrested five people on suspicion of displaying and selling “items with seditious intent”, extending a crackdown on independent bookshops in the city.

Greenfield Book Store, a mainstay of the city’s independent bookshop scene since it opened in 1976, said it would close down when its rental contract ends.

“Grateful to everyone for being with us through thick and thin for the past 50 years, thank you, take care,” it said on social media, without providing further details.

Have A Nice Stay, a bookstore run by former journalists also raided by police, posted a sign outside its shop saying it would close effective immediately, an AFP journalist saw on J uly 29 .

“As of today, Have a Nice Stay will cease operation temporarily,” the sign said, saying they would notify customers who had ordered books online of further arrangements.

The shop had already said before the raid that it would close in August, citing the social environment, its financial situation and “the elusive red line”.

The authorities have cracked down on bookshops over alleged “seditious” material under Hong Kong’s home-grown national security law passed in 2024, in addition to broader legislation imposed by Beijing after democracy protests seized the financial hub in 2019.

After July’s raids, security chief Chris Tang said booksellers must ensure the items they sell “do not endanger national security”. AFP