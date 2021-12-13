Hong Kong holds first harbour race in 3 years

HONG KONG • An annual swim across Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour was held yesterday for the first time in three years, after being cancelled due to the pro-democracy protests and then the coronavirus pandemic.

The Harbour Race is one of a few major sporting events permitted to resume this year in the financial hub. However, under the government's strict anti-virus restrictions, only half of the usual 3,000 swimmers were allowed to compete and all had to have received two vaccinations and tested negative for Covid-19 prior to the event.

Double Olympic silver medal-winner Siobhan Haughey was among a number of professional athletes leading cheers for the swimmers when they plunged into the cool seawater as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's airhorn blared.

Ms Leung Yuen-ying, 79, the oldest swimmer this year, joined the race with her daughter.

"My father used to race in this event so I have a special feeling for it," Ms Leung told reporters. "I hope that one generation after another can continue to have this meaningful event in Hong Kong," she said.

The Harbour Race was scrapped last year because of the pandemic, while the 2019 race was cancelled because of the massive pro-democracy demonstrations rocking the city.

