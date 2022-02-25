Hong Kong families despair as Covid-19 rules may separate them from children

Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 in Hong Kong are put into isolation facilities with no family contact allowed. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
57 min ago

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Guada, a mother of two young children and pregnant with twins, cries herself to sleep at night, worried that Hong Kong's severe Covid-19 rules will separate her from her kids or force her to give birth alone.

Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 in Hong Kong, including infants and children, are put into isolation facilities with no family contact allowed, as authorities enforce their "dynamic zero" Covid policy.

As coronavirus cases hit record daily highs, the government plans to roll out compulsory mass testing for the city's 7.4 million people in March, exacerbating separation fears among many local and expatriate families.

"Imagine the stress I'm having right now... scared of having to give birth alone, scared of them taking my daughters away, taking my babies away, scared that if I'm positive, they are going to take me away," said Guada, an Argentinian who has lived in Hong Kong for 3-1/2 years and has two girls aged 3 and 5.

She declined to give her last name due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Parents' worries have been heightened after authorities made an infected 11-month-old isolate by herself in hospital.

In the past two weeks, authorities have reported the deaths of several children who were infected with coronavirus, the youngest another 11-month-old.

Diplomats in the global financial hub say they have repeatedly raised concerns with the government over the issue of parents being separated from children in a city with some of the world's most stringent coronavirus measures.

The government did not respond to a request for comment.

Authorities have said they are overwhelmed and cannot accommodate parents staying with infected infants as hospitals operate at maximum or over capacity with close to 10,000 new daily infections from nearly zero at the start of the year.

Parents can arrange video calls three times a day to stay in contact with their young ones, health authorities said.

"For me, it's very inhumane. I'm very afraid. I have a daughter aged 14 months, she doesn't speak, she doesn't know how our phone works," said a university lecturer who declined to be identified.

Medical clinic Central Health said isolating infants presented a "significant risk" of child fatalities "as parents may delay taking their children to hospital during critical periods when intervention could save lives."

Some families, particularly in the expatriate community, have decided to leave ahead of the mandatory coronavirus testing in March.

More On This Topic
Hong Kong parents upset they can't be with Covid-19-infected child in hospital
'Kids are broken' with online teaching as Hong Kong upsets parents with early school break

While details of the testing remain vague, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has said people will not be able to isolate at home if they test positive and must go to government centres.

Isolation and quarantine centres are currently at their maximum capacity with around 60,000 residents waiting at home to be admitted.

The government is building tens of thousands of new isolation units, with the help of the Chinese government, compounding worries families will be separated.

More On This Topic
China construction firm to build Covid-19 facilities in virus-hit Hong Kong
Hong Kong's tiny apartments increase pain of Covid-19 isolation

Hong Kong has recorded over 80,000 infections and over 400 deaths since 2020, fewer than other major cities.

Spanish expatriate Veronica, who has lived in Hong Kong for nine years and also declined to give her last name, said she was distressed about the prospect of being separated from her three-month-old.

"I'm worried about leaving him alone, I'm not worried about the virus, I have the vaccine. I'm just worried about the situation," she said.

More On This Topic
Hong Kong departures climb to pandemic high as residents flee
Family of 9 infected by Covid-19 caught up in Hong Kong's virus care crisis
Related Stories
New Covid-19 measures slated to start on Feb 25 postponed due to infection surge
'Acute phase' of Covid-19 pandemic could end by mid-year: WHO
Hong Kong tycoons offer land for hospitals to aid Covid-19 fight
askST: Can vaccination reduce symptoms of long Covid-19?
Subtle shift in China's Covid-19 approach but full reopening unlikely soon
Covid-hit Queen Elizabeth speaks to British PM Johnson by phone
Global cases are dropping, but the WHO is watching an Omicron subvariant
Will adults need a 4th Covid-19 vaccine dose? It's too soon to know, say US experts
Covid-19 pandemic: What's next for the world?
Sweden declares Covid-19 pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top