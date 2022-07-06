Hong Kong eyes shorter Covid-19 quarantine for travellers

HONG KONG • Hong Kong will look into shortening Covid-19 quarantine requirements for travellers, while still aiming to curb the spread of the virus and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed, the city's new leader John Lee said yesterday.

Mr Lee spoke at his first weekly news conference as the city's chief executive after being sworn in last Friday by Chinese President Xi Jinping following celebrations marking 25 years since the city's return from British to Chinese rule.

China is alone among major countries in pursuing a zero-Covid-19 strategy that aims to stamp out all outbreaks at just about any cost.

"I am conscious of the need for Hong Kong to remain open and convenient to travellers, but it is also important that we address the risks at the same time," Mr Lee said.

He added that he had instructed Health Secretary Lo Chung Mau to look into shortening mandatory quarantine for travellers, but did not give further details.

"I'm giving him time to look at the statistics so that he will formulate some options that we may consider," Mr Lee said.

He also warned that people in Hong Kong should be allowed to go about their "normal activities" only after being "identified" as not infected, to prevent a spike in deaths.

Professor Lo said on Monday that he hoped the border with Shenzhen would reopen before Aug 4.

Hong Kong's new administration has inherited the problem that plagued former chief executive Carrie Lam's final years in office: how to balance demands from the city's business community to open international borders and Beijing's requirement to limit virus cases in line with its strict zero-Covid-19 policy.

Hong Kong, which has some of the most stringent travel restrictions in the world outside mainland China, has reported around 2,000 infections daily in the past week, without tightening rules.

The city still imposes a seven-day hotel quarantine on arrival, at the traveller's own cost, and demands a raft of forms and strict testing requirements from passengers boarding flights to Hong Kong.

Bloomberg News reported last week that the government is considering cutting the time inbound travellers must stay isolated in hotel rooms to five days, followed by two days at home.

Airlines face suspensions if they bring in too many passengers who test positive after landing, leading to cancelled flights and people struggling to rebook trips and hotels, ending up stranded outside the city.

On Monday, Hong Kong suspended flights from three airlines, bringing its bans this year to 100.

Emirates, Qatar Airways and Thai Airways were the latest to fall foul of rules that punish airlines for carrying passengers infected with Covid-19.

Flight bans, which last five days, are triggered if either 5 per cent or five or more people on a flight test positive on arrival. Bans and fines are also handed out if passengers have improper paperwork.

The situation could worsen as air travel picks up for the summer holidays and more people try to enter Hong Kong.

Hong Kong International Airport reported 4,749 passenger arrivals and 5,810 departures on Sunday, its busiest day of the pandemic, according to official immigration data.

