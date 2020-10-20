Hong Kong to extend Covid-19 social distancing measures

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong is set to extend its social distancing measures, such as a public gathering limit of four people and mandatory mask wearing, for another week as the government said the city is not yet ready to relax restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said "conditions" weren't right for the city to further relax social distancing measures, and that the authorities would give further briefing on the latest on the restrictions later on Tuesday (Oct 20).

Mrs Lam was addressing a separate weekly briefing ahead of a meeting of her advisory Executive Council.

The Hong Kong Economic Times reported earlier that the authorities would discuss relaxing the current four-person limit on social gatherings at the meeting to allow local tour groups of as many as 30 people as well as allow larger wedding ceremonies, starting on Friday.

The city reported 15 new cases on Monday, bringing the total of confirmed infections to 5,256, the China Daily reported.