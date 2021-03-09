Hong Kong expands islandwide vaccination priority list

City officials have added more people to Hong Kong's islandwide inoculation priority list and defended the programme even as pressure mounts after more adverse reactions to the jabs were recorded.

Secretary for Civil Service Patrick Nip, the minister overseeing the city's free and voluntary vaccination programme, yesterday said 1.3 million people are expected to benefit from the expansion that will have seven other priority groups allowed to book online appointments from today for vaccination.

They include staff of eateries, supermarkets, markets, convenience stores, food delivery services, drivers, construction, property management, schools and those in the travel industry. Those who work in gyms and in the beauty sector are also included.

A dozen more community vaccination centres will begin administering the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine from next Tuesday, Mr Nip said, adding that the government is looking to ramp up the number of vaccinations it can handle per day. So far, some 93,000 people have received the first dose of the vaccine, of which 91,800 are from Sinovac, and the rest are Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine.

The development comes as officials face mounting pressure in rolling out inoculation and a drop in bookings for the vaccines amid news of adverse reactions to the jabs that started on Feb 26.

So far, three people have died after taking Sinovac jabs. Two involved a 55-year-old woman who suffered a stroke days after getting a jab and a man, 63, who died two days after getting the vaccine.

The expert panel tasked with looking into the matter yesterday ruled out direct links to the Sinovac jab.

The panel said it is still investigating the case of the third deceased, a 71-year-old man who died yesterday.

Dr Ronald Lam, controller of the Centre for Health Protection, said 64 per cent of those who have taken the jabs in Hong Kong are over the age of 60. He said there were 16 mild adverse reactions and 45 required hospital admissions or were serious reactions to the jabs.

Officials have said reactions reported include headaches, chest discomfort, skin rash and heart palpitations.

Dr Lam reminded people who suffer from chronic illnesses to check with their doctors before making a decision on getting vaccinated.

When asked, Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said some mild or serious adverse effects have been reported in some countries' inoculation drives.

"What's most important is that we have to look into those cases to see if there is any direct causal association so that we would be able to find out the causes of such events.

"Whether it is Sinovac or Comirnaty, inevitably there might be some adverse events. But then once we have taken a decision to have these vaccines introduced to Hong Kong, we have already made the judgment that they are safe and appropriate."

Hong Kong yesterday recorded nine new infections, of which six are local and three are imported.

This brings the total confirmed cases since the pandemic started to 11,099 and 202 deaths.

The latest business to succumb to Covid-19 is UA Cinemas, one of the city's largest movie theatre chains that had a 36-year run.

Founded in 1985 by American businessman Ira Kaye, the chain yesterday stated on its website that it would cease operations with immediate effect "due to unavoidable and devastating pressure" from the pandemic.