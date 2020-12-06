Hong Kong executives start pro-government political party: SCMP

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - A group of high-level executives in Hong Kong have formed a pro-establishment political party, according to a report from the South China Morning Post.

The party was founded in May by 57-year-old Li Shan, chief executive of Silk Road Finance Corp and a member of the board of Credit Suisse AG; Mr Wong Chau-chi, chairman and chief executive of Hong Kong-listed multimedia firm CMMB Vision Holdings Ltd and Mr Chen Jianwen, chairman of Bonjour Holdings Ltd, the report said.

Mr Li and Mr Wong were born in mainland China, according to the South China Morning Post.

Mr Li is a delegate to the national committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, according to the report.

Opposition legislators in Hong Kong quit en masse in November over the government's ouster of four of their members.

One ex-lawmaker, Mr Ted Hui, has fled to self-imposed exile in the UK, and told the Morning Post in a separate report that his bank accounts have been frozen.