Hong Kong drops gun charge against US state senator

Prosecutors agreed to settle the case against Mr Wilson by imposing a bind-over order, which is used in some common law jurisdictions to cover minor offences. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

HONG KONG - A US state senator arrested in Hong Kong for unlicensed possession of a gun was released Monday after agreeing to a good behaviour order to settle the case, local media reported.

Republican Jeff Wilson from Washington state was arrested on Oct 21 for having an unloaded pistol in his carry-on luggage during a flight to the city, which he later said was an “honest mistake”.

At a Monday hearing, prosecutors agreed to settle the case against Mr Wilson by imposing a bind-over order, which is used in some common law jurisdictions to cover minor offences.

Mr Wilson, who appeared under the name Stephen J Wilson in court records, promised to be on good behaviour for a period of two years, according to Hong Kong media.

The firearm was confiscated.

Mr Wilson was not required to enter a plea, though breaching the court order would result in a HK$2,000 (S$350) fine, said principal magistrate Don So.

Last week, Mr Wilson’s office issued a statement saying he “(expected) the situation to be resolved shortly”.

The state legislator said he did not realise his pistol was in his briefcase when he passed through US airport security, and only discovered the unloaded weapon mid-flight.

Mr Wilson said he reported the issue to customs officials after the plane landed in Hong Kong.

He was granted bail shortly after his arrest.

Possession of arms or ammunition without a licence in Hong Kong carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in jail and a HK$100,000 fine. AFP

More On This Topic
Hong Kong protester shot by police sentenced to nearly four years jail
US will not invite sanctioned Hong Kong leader John Lee to Apec

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top