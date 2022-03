BEIJING - Over the span of 6½ days, delegates to China's top political advisory body have submitted 5,979 proposals, many of which touched on the economy.

Statistics from the national committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) showed that more than1,900 proposals were related to the economy and they included suggestions on improving the business environment while over 1,500 touched on social issues such as better protection of women and children.