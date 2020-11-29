Hong Kong considering suspending all in-person classes, say media reports

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS, XINHUA) - The Hong Kong government is discussing suspending face-to-face classes at primary and secondary schools as the city reported 115 new cases on Sunday (Nov 29), the South China Morning Post and other local media reported.

No final decision on the school closure has been made, the Post said, citing an unidentified source, but added that it could come as soon as Sunday.

Now TV and Oriental Daily said Hong Kong would suspend all in-person classes by the end of this week, also citing unidentified sources.

The latest figure of 115 cases included 109 locally transmitted, the highest in nearly four months, as authorities battle a renewed wave of the virus.

The number was up from Saturday’s 84 and the highest since Aug 1, when 125 cases were reported. It compares with the July 30 record of 149.

Hong Kong has closed bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues for the third time this year, through at least Thursday. Authorities warn that the resurgence is worsening rapidly.

The latest jump in cases forced a delay in the launch of a “travel bubble” between Hong Kong and Singapore, originally scheduled for Nov 22, for at least two weeks. Authorities are also reopening a temporary Covid-19 treatment hall near the city’s airport.

The two biggest teachers’ unions in Hong Kong have made separate appeals to the government on Sunday to suspend all physical classes at primary and secondary schools, public broadcaster RTHK reported.

In-person classes at all kindergartens and lower primary school levels have been suspended earlier following an outbreak of upper respiratory tract infections. Students at other levels are still going to school for face-to-face lessons.

Hong Kong's Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Dr Law Chi-kwong, said Hong Kong would require staff of residential care homes to undergo mandatory testing for Covid-19. He said those who do not comply would face fines and could be barred from working.

In an interview with a TVB programme, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, said her administration is considering tougher penalties for people who breach social distancing regulations, as the current fine of HK$2,000 (S$345) has not been effective enough in deterring violations, RTHK reported.

The Asian financial centre is battling a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, with a fast-expanding cluster linked to at least 21 dance studios. As of Sunday, there were a total of 479 cases of infections linked to the dance studios.

Since late January, 6,239 people in Hong Kong have been infected with the virus that causes Covid-19, of whom 109 have died of the disease.