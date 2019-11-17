Hong Kong Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung calls for rationality, end to violence ahead of Nov 24 elections

HONG KONG (XINHUA) - A senior government official of Hong Kong on Sunday (Nov 17) appealed to the public to return to rationality and end violence so as to ensure the imminent district council elections take place in a peaceful and orderly way.

In an article published on the government website, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung called on all parties of the society to keep calm and restraint, and respect and tolerate people with different political views as the polling day scheduled for Nov 24 is only one week away.

Hong Kong is an open, inclusive and diversified society under the rule of law and boasts a good election culture, Mr Cheung said. However, as violent incidents continued to grip the society, the government has faced unprecedented challenges in election preparations, he said.

Recently, candidates were attacked during campaigning, their campaign teams and supporters were threatened, offices of a number of district councillors were severely sabotaged and even set on fire, he noted.

"Such acts posed a grave threat to public safety and the government expressed strong condemnation," Mr Cheung said, adding that the government will do its utmost to ensure that the elections proceed in a fair, open, safe and honest manner.

He also warned that a violation of the Elections (Corrupt and Illegal Conduct) Ordinance is a criminal offence which carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a fine of HK$500,000 (S$86,902).

"I hope radical protesters can immediately stop all violence and, meanwhile, I appeal to all citizens to say no to violence so as to restore social order and let the elections be conducted smoothly in a peaceful environment," Mr Cheung said.

In the upcoming district council elections slated to be held on Nov 24, 1,090 validly-nominated candidates will compete for 452 seats in 18 districts. More than 600 ordinary polling stations will be open for about 4.13 million registered electors.