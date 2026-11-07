Hong Kong arrests 28 in building bid-rigging probe, RTHK says

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An aerial photo taken on Oct 21 shows Wang Fuk Court in Hong Kong, almost a year after a massive fire at the complex that claimed 168 lives.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong authorities arrested 28 people tied to a suspected triad-linked bid-rigging syndicate targeting building maintenance and renovation contracts, Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) reported, citing Secretary for Security Chris Tang.

The coordinated crackdown marks the first operation by a joint task force comprising police, the Independent Commission Against Corruption and the Competition Commission, Tang said on Nov 6, according to the report.

Hong Kong established the task force after the deadly fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po in November 2025, increasing scrutiny over building management graft and safety standards.

Tang said the syndicate, involving at least 20 buildings or estates, would try to get homeowners to sign contracts quickly by citing fluctuating material prices and the urgent need to begin work, RTHK reported.

The tactic steered contracts toward favoured engineering consultants and contractors, he added. Bloomberg