Hong Kong airport reopens stores ahead of banking summit and Rugby Sevens

HONG KONG – For the past three years, Hong Kong’s airport has been a shadow of its former bustling self, with stores shuttered and concourses deserted as Covid-19 border curbs kept most travellers away.

That’s set to change next week, when scores of stores, including luxury retailers and duty-free outlets, are due to reopen for the first time since the airport, Asia’s busiest internationally in 2019, became a sleepy backwater with the onset of the pandemic.

Many retailers will resume operations from Nov 1, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

The timing coincides with a banking summit run by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority that is being touted as a symbol of the financial hub’s reopening. The famous Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament also kicks off next Friday, in a major test of the city’s tolerance for a return to normal despite ongoing virus rules like the requirement to wear masks in public.

The elimination of hotel quarantine is allowing the airport to work “closely with our business partners to prepare for the expected increase in flight and passenger traffic”, a spokesman said by e-mail.

As of Monday, 82 per cent of the airport’s 159 retail units were listed as temporarily closed on its website, while 57 per cent of its 48 dining venues were not operating. Almost all retail activity at the airport has been halted for more than two-and-a-half years.

A HK$1 billion (S$180 million) “sky” bridge, high enough for an Airbus SE A380 – the world’s biggest passenger plane – to pass underneath, will also open on Nov 1, one source said. That should pave the way for part of a terminal building to resume normal operations, having been closed to passengers early in the pandemic and later used for virus testing.

Retail licences and advertising accounted for almost 40 per cent of Hong Kong airport’s revenue prior to the pandemic, but collapsed to just 1 per cent last fiscal year as its typically busy corridors were left eerily devoid of passengers.

The rugby Sevens, which usually attracts fans every year from around Asia and beyond, has not taken place since April 2019. The decision last month to cull quarantine and reduce testing requirements for travellers has gone a long way toward boosting travel demand, though the industry is struggling to adapt fast enough to cope.

Passenger traffic through Hong Kong’s airport from Oct 1 to Oct 26, excluding transits, was 31 per cent higher than all of September, according to immigration data. While that’s an improvement, numbers are still languishing at about 10 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, a major dent to the city’s status as an important Asian hub. Hong Kong’s main airline, Cathay Pacific Airways, does not expect a full recovery until late 2024 or early 2025. BLOOMBERG