Honeymoon may be over for Yoon, after two months

Just two months into the top job, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating has plunged to around 30 per cent, signalling growing discontent over his presidency and a possible early end to his honeymoon period.

Observers attributed this to Mr Yoon's frequent gaffes, questionable Cabinet appointments, and controversies surrounding the high-profile First Lady.

A fragile, weakened support base would make it hard for him to push through major policy reforms, analysts added.

Yet, the ruling People Power Party (PPP) is unable to help, itself caught in an internal power struggle and a sex scandal that led to the suspension of its youngest-ever chairman Lee Jun-seok, who was credited with winning over young voters for the party.

The results of the latest poll by research firm Rnsearch unveiled on Wednesday placed Mr Yoon's approval rating at 32.5 per cent, down from 52.5 per cent four weeks ago. About 63 per cent were unhappy with the way he handled state affairs, up from 43 per cent a month ago.

Another survey released by Realmeter on Monday showed 37 per cent of respondents approved of his work, while 57 per cent disapproved.

Mr Yoon's approval rating was even lower than the ruling party's 40.9 per cent, which Realmeter's senior analyst Bae Cheol-ho warned was a "very risky sign" and a "precursor that core supporters are starting to separate Yoon from the party and leaving".

The President said he does not pay attention to approval ratings and called them "meaningless".

"What I do is for the people, and I will solely think about the people and work hard," he said last week.

A former prosecutor-general and political novice, Mr Yoon was elected in March with the smallest-ever margin of 0.73 percentage point.

The 61-year-old, who campaigned on a promise to bring justice and fairness back to the country, took office on May 10 with a support rate of around 50 per cent - one of the lowest for new presidents.

A successful summit with United States President Joe Biden in May boosted his approval ratings, as he set about fulfilling his campaign promises such as communicating more closely with the public.

Reports initially raved over his refreshing leadership style that made good on his pledge to be more accessible than his predecessors.

He is the first South Korean leader to engage daily in impromptu questions from the media squad waiting for him every morning at his office, breaking away from past presidents' tradition of holding formal press conferences a few times a year.

But his lack of political experience is now showing.

Asked why he appointed so many prosecutors to senior government positions, he retorted that the previous administration was dominated by lawyers. Mr Moon Jae-in, his predecessor, was a lawyer before entering politics.

When quizzed on why his wife visited a former first lady living in a village near Busan accompanied by a personal friend and not an official, Mr Yoon shot back: "Aren't all citizens free to visit the village?"

He then added that he is not sure how to distinguish between official and unofficial events because "this is my first time as president".

Mr Yoon also called South Korea's current 52-hour work week - a Moon initiative aimed at improving work-life balance - a failed policy and urged more flexibility.

This led to fears that he would allow a maximum 120-hour work week, as he mentioned last year, which the minor opposition Justice Party said will cause people to "die from work".

Visiting scholar Lee Seong-hyon of Harvard University's Fairbank Centre said Mr Yoon "seems somewhat lost in his new-found role at the apex of power".

"As the nation's (chief executive), Yoon should show a vision, a national mandate, a sense of direction and priorities to which the nation could head for in the future," said Dr Lee.

He said the President also needs to "put his own party in order".

The PPP is now in disarray, after Mr Lee, its chairman, was accused of receiving sexual favours and bribes from a business owner in 2013, after he joined the party.

Mr Lee has accused Yoon allies of orchestrating his suspension and refused to step down.